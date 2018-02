Feb 26 (Reuters) - Datametrex Ai Ltd:

* DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PUBLIC LISTING OF RONIN

* DATAMETREX - PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO ABOUT $4 MILLION IN RONIN BLOCKCHAIN THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 9 MILLION UNITS AT PRICE OF $0.45 PER UNIT​

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - IMPLEMENTED STRATEGY TO COMPLETE PUBLIC LISTING DEAL OF RONIN ON N. AMERICA STOCK EXCHANGE IN 2018​