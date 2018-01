Jan 4 (Reuters) - Datametrex Ai Ltd:

* DATAMETREX PLANS TO SPIN OUT GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN JOINT VENTURE

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - ‍ ANTICIPATED THAT SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE ONE COMMON SHARE IN CAPITAL OF GRAPH FOR EVERY TWENTY COMMON SHARES OF DATAMETREX HELD​

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - ‍CO, BITNINE GLOBAL PLAN TO SPIN OUT GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN AS A SEPARATE OPERATING ENTITY TO CREATE A STANDALONE PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY​