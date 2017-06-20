BRIEF-Datatec Ltd says Logicalis to buy majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia

June 20 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd:

* Datatec Ltd - unit Logicalis Group and Indonesian partner Metrodata, agreed to acquire majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia

* Datatec Ltd - acquisition will be effected by Logicalis acquiring 54% of psi and Metrodata acquiring a 14% shareholding

* Datatec Ltd - remaining 32% will continue to be held by PSI management shareholders

* Datatec Ltd - total consideration payable by Logicalis will be $6.8 million in cash funded from Logicalis' existing bank facilities