a month ago
BRIEF-Datawind announces cease trade order, appoints new interim CFO
July 7, 2017 / 8:00 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Datawind announces cease trade order, appoints new interim CFO

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Datawind Inc:

* Datawind announces cease trade order and appoints new interim chief financial officer

* Datawind inc - announces appointment of hemant nayak as interim incoming cfo, subject to regulatory approval

* Datawind inc says nayak will replace angelo tullo, who resigned as chief financial officer effective immediately

* Datawind inc - on july 6 ontario securities commission issued a failure-to-file cease trade order against company

* Datawind- was issued cease trade order for failure to file audited financial statements, annual information form, among others, for year ended march 31, 2017

* Datawind inc - general cease trade order affects all securities of co and will remain in effect until such time as company has filed required filings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

