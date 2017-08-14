FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dawnrays Pharmaceutical notified that a director was charged for conspiracy to defraud
#Healthcare
August 14, 2017 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Dawnrays Pharmaceutical notified that a director was charged for conspiracy to defraud

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd

* Notified that Choi Tat Ying Jacky, independent director, was charged as co-defendant for conspiracy to defraud

* As an independent non-executive director Choi Tat Ying Jacky is not involved in day to day operation of co

* Board confirms that charge against Choi Tat Ying Jacky is unrelated to business of group

* Choi charged for conspiracy to defraud between May 2012 and may 2013 when he was employed by hong kong mercantile exchange

* Board considers that charge has no material adverse impact on business and operations of group Source (bit.ly/2hYZiFF) Further company coverage:

