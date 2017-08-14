FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dawnrays Pharmaceutical notified that a director was charged for conspiracy to defraud
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 14, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dawnrays Pharmaceutical notified that a director was charged for conspiracy to defraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd

* Notified that Choi Tat Ying Jacky, independent director, was charged as co-defendant for conspiracy to defraud

* As an independent non-executive director Choi Tat Ying Jacky is not involved in day to day operation of co

* Board confirms that charge against Choi Tat Ying Jacky is unrelated to business of group

* Choi charged for conspiracy to defraud between May 2012 and may 2013 when he was employed by hong kong mercantile exchange

* Board considers that charge has no material adverse impact on business and operations of group Source (bit.ly/2hYZiFF) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.