FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Daytona to acquire DIRTFREAK and PLUS for 497 mln yen
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Daytona to acquire DIRTFREAK and PLUS for 497 mln yen

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Daytona Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 64 percent stake (6,660 shares) in an Aichi-based firm DIRTFREAK on Oct. 2, which is mainly engaged in motorcycle and cycle related business

* Says it plans to acquire 3,750 shares of DIRTFREAK via stock swap and fully acquire DIRTFREAK on Oct. 3

* Says it plans to fully acquire an Aichi-based firm PLUS Co.LTD. on Oct. 2, which is mainly engaged in internet mail order business of two wheels aftermarket parts

* Says acquisition price is 497 million yen in total

* Says DIRTFREAK's shareholder (100 percent holding), an Aichi-based firm, will acquire 10.1 percent stake (237,375 shares) in the co and become co's second biggest shareholder, on Oct. 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1EQRDu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.