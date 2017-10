Sept 22 (Reuters) - Dazhong Transportation Group Co Ltd

* Says it sold 5.4 million A-shares in Guotai Junan between Sept 18 and Sept 21

* Says it expects to receive investment gain of about 104.4 million yuan ($15.84 million) after transaction

