Nov 27 (Reuters) - Unione Di Banche Italiane Spa:

* DBRS CUTS RATING ON ITALY‘S UBI BANCA TO BBB FROM BBB (HIGH), TREND NOW STABLE

* DOWNGRADE DRIVEN BY BANK‘S HIGH STOCK OF NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES AND CHALLENGES TO IMPROVE PROFITABILITY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)