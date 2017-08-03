BRIEF-DBS Group posts quarterly net interest income of S$‍1.89​ bln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dbs Group Holdings Ltd
* For first half of 2017, directors have declared an interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 33 cents for each dbsh ordinary share
* Qtrly net interest income S$1.888 billion versus S$1.83 billion
* Q2 net profit S$1.140 billion versus S$1.05 billion
* Qtrly net fee and commission income S$636 million versus s$628 million
* Q2 net interest margin 1.74 percent versus 1.87 percent
* Qtrly return on equity 10.1 percent versus 10.1 percent
* Q2 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 14.4 percent versus 14.2 percent
* Q2 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 14.4 percent versus 14.2 percent
* Qtrly NPL ratio 1.5 percent versus 1.1 percent a year ago