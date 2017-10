Oct 12 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* REG-DBV TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BLINDED PERIOD IN REALISE STUDY OF VIASKIN PEANUT

* ‍97.5% OF PATIENTS CONTINUE TREATMENT IN OPEN-LABEL ARM OF REALISE STUDY​

* ‍PATIENTS WILL RECEIVE ACTIVE TREATMENT FOR A TOTAL OF 36 MONTHS​

* ‍COMPANY ANTICIPATES ANNOUNCING TOPLINE RESULTS FROM BLINDED PORTION OF REALISE TRIAL IN NOVEMBER 2017​