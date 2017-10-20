FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study
October 20, 2017 / 9:43 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa

* DBV Technologies announces topline results of phase III clinical trial in peanut-allergic patients four to 11 years of age‍​

* DBV Technologies - topline results show statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile

* DBV Technologies - primary endpoint did not reach 15% lower bound of CI that was proposed in study’s statistical analysis plan‍​

* DBV Technologies - DBV will continue ongoing discussions with FDA, and plans to proceed with the BLA preparation process Source text (bit.ly/2xbQD5H) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
