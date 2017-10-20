BRIEF-DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa

* DBV Technologies announces topline results of phase III clinical trial in peanut-allergic patients four to 11 years of age‍​

* DBV Technologies - topline results show statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile

* DBV Technologies - primary endpoint did not reach 15% lower bound of CI that was proposed in study’s statistical analysis plan‍​

* DBV Technologies - DBV will continue ongoing discussions with FDA, and plans to proceed with the BLA preparation process