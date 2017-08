Aug 4 (Reuters) - DCI DATABASE FOR COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY AG:

* H1 SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.446 MILLION

* H1 EBT AMOUNTED TO TEUR -263 VERSUS EUR -121 THOUSAND YEAR AGO​

* H1 EBITDA EUR -170,000 (COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -5,000)​