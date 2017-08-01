BRIEF-DCM Shriram approves setting up aluminium chloride business

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dcm Shriram Ltd:

* Says approved setting up aluminium chloride business ; to be commissioned by June 2018

* Says expansion of chemicals at Kota at an investment of INR 975 million expected to commission by Jun'18

* Says taking steps to grow fenesta windows and farm inputs business

* Says distillery project at Hariawan unit is progressing as per plan and will commission by Jan’18

* Says bioseed India business expected have moderate growth with stable margins Source text: (bit.ly/2uTq9Wx) Further company coverage: