BRIEF-DCM Shriram approves setting up aluminium chloride business

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dcm Shriram Ltd:
* Says approved setting up aluminium chloride business ; to be commissioned by June 2018
* Says expansion of chemicals at Kota at an investment of INR 975 million expected to commission by Jun'18
* Says taking steps to grow fenesta windows and farm inputs business
* Says distillery project at Hariawan unit is progressing as per plan and will commission by Jan’18
* Says bioseed India business expected have moderate growth with stable margins