Nov 7 (Reuters) - DCP Midstream Lp:

* DCP Midstream LP reports strong third quarter 2017 results

* DCP Midstream LP-qtrly loss per share ‍$0.41​

* DCP Midstream LP says ‍is on track to achieve its 2017 forecasted adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow guidance ranges​

* DCP Midstream LP says ‍distribution coverage ratio was 1.21 times for three months ended September 30, 2017​