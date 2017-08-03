FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust Q2 earnings per share $0.45
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust Q2 earnings per share $0.45

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - DCT Industrial Trust Inc

* DCT Industrial Trust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - "qtrly same-store portfolio noi growth of 12.4 percent on a cash basis and 4.2 percent on a straight-line basis"

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - qtrly FFO $0.60 per share

* Company raised and narrowed 2017 net earnings guidance to between $0.84 and $0.90 per diluted share

* Says company raised and narrowed 2017 FFO guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.39 and $2.45 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.