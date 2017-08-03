BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust Q2 earnings per share $0.45

Aug 3 (Reuters) - DCT Industrial Trust Inc

* DCT Industrial Trust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - "qtrly same-store portfolio noi growth of 12.4 percent on a cash basis and 4.2 percent on a straight-line basis"

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - qtrly FFO $0.60 per share

* Company raised and narrowed 2017 net earnings guidance to between $0.84 and $0.90 per diluted share

* Says company raised and narrowed 2017 FFO guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.39 and $2.45 per diluted share