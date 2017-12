Dec 14 (Reuters) - DD Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says the company (the acquirer) acquired 576,000 shares of SLD Entertainment Inc during the period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 13

* Acquisition price at 1,130 yen per share

* Settlement starts on Dec. 20

* Says the company will become the top shareholder of SLD Entertainment Inc after transaction, owning 44.07 percent voting power

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eedA9L ; goo.gl/sVHuhZ

