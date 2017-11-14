FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DD Holdings says ToB for shares of SLD Entertainment and cooperation
November 14, 2017 / 7:00 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-DD Holdings says ToB for shares of SLD Entertainment and cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - DD Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co plans to offer a takeover bid for 608,000 shares (or no less than 576,000 shares and no more than 608,000 shares ) of SLD Entertainment Inc’s stock, at the price of 1,130 yen per share

* Offering period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 13

* Takeover bid total amount is 687 million yen

* Settlement starts on Dec. 20

* Says co and SLD Entertainment will cooperate on restaurant business and content planning services

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WuoQra

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

