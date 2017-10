BRIEF-DDM completes greek milestone transaction

Aug 8 (Reuters) - DDM HOLDING AG:

* DDM COMPLETES GREEK MILESTONE TRANSACTION, DOUBLING ITS ESTIMATED REMAINING COLLECTIONS

* TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 50 MILLION WITH GROSS ESTIMATED REMAINING COLLECTIONS (“ERC”) FROM TRANSACTION EXCEEDING EUR 100 MILLION

* ‍DDM IS INCREASING ITS INVESTMENT TARGET FOR 2017 BY 140% TO EUR 120 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITION NOT ONLY CONTRIBUTES SIGNIFICANTLY TO DDM‘S GROWTH BUT ALSO OFFERS STRONG POTENTIAL FOR FURTHER TRANSACTIONS IN GREECE - CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)