BRIEF-DDM holding Q2 Net Profit at EUR 0.7 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - DDM HOLDING AG:

* Q2 NET COLLECTIONS EUR ‍10​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 CASH EBITDA INCREASED BY 95% AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 9.0M (Q2 2016: EUR 4.6M)

* "FOLLOWING RECENT ACQUISITIONS, WE ARE NOW TARGETING INVESTMENTS OF EUR 120M IN NEW PORTFOLIOS IN 2017"

* Q2 NET PROFIT EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

NET COLLECTIONS ‍INCREASE WAS DRIVEN BY SIGNIFICANT COLLECTIONS FROM LARGER HUNGARIAN PORTFOLIO