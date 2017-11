Nov 2 (Reuters) - DDM HOLDING AG

* Q3 2017 ‍CASH EBITDA DECREASED BY 45% AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 5.1M (Q3 2016: EUR 9.3M)​

* Q3 2017 ‍NET COLLECTIONS DECREASED BY 37% TO EUR 6.6M (Q3 2016: EUR 10.4M)​