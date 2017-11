Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ddm Holding Ag:

* ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT TO BUY DISTRESSED ASSET PORTFOLIO IN SERBIA​

* ‍ASSET PORTFOLIO CONTAINS SECURED AND UNSECURED SME RECEIVABLES IN SERBIA FROM A LEADING BANK IN REGION​

* ‍GROSS COLLECTION VALUE OF PORTFOLIO AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 15 MILLION​