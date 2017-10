Sept 29 (Reuters) - DDM HOLDING AG

* DDM SUCCESSFULLY SECURES A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF EUR 17 MILLION, CONTINUING TO LOWER ITS COST OF FUNDING

* ‍REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITIONS AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​