BRIEF-DDR Corp Says Board Unanimously Approved Plan To Spin Off Portfolio Of 50 Assets

Dec 14 (Reuters) - DDR Corp:

* DDR CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A PLAN TO SPIN OFF A PORTFOLIO OF 50 ASSETS

* DDR CORP - RETAIL VALUE TRUST TO BE SPUN OFF WITH APPROXIMATELY $3 BILLION OF GROSS BOOK VALUE OF ASSETS

* DDR - PLANNED SPIN OFF COMPRISES OF 38 CONTINENTAL U.S. ASSETS, PUERTO RICO PORTFOLIO INTO SEPARATE PUBLICLY-TRADED REIT TO BE NAMED RETAIL VALUE TRUST

* DDR CORP - RETAIL VALUE TRUST TO BE CAPITALIZED WITH COMMITTED MORTGAGE FINANCING OF $1.35 BILLION EXPECTED TO FUND IN EARLY 2018

* DDR CORP - PROCEEDS FROM MORTGAGE FINANCING ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY DEBT AT DDR

* DDR CORP - NEW DDR‘S DIVIDEND WILL BE ADJUSTED TO REFLECT SMALLER SIZE OF COMPANY

* DDR - EXPECT 3 OF CO‘S DIRECTORS TO LEAVE CO & JOIN RVT‘S BOARD ON DEAL COMPLETION

* DDR CORP - TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL

* DDR CORP - RVT'S BOARD EXPECTED TO HAVE MAJORITY OF INDEPENDENT MEMBERS