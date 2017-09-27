FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DDR provides update on impact from hurricane Maria
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-DDR provides update on impact from hurricane Maria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - DDR Corp-

* DDR provides update on impact from hurricane maria

* DDR Corp - ‍expect full recovery to span a significant period of time given damage to Puerto Rico’s critical infrastructure, other reasons

* DDR Corp - ‍plaza Palma Real, company’s 448,915 square foot asset located on southeastern portion of island sustained significant damage​

* DDR Corp - ‍company’s 11 other assets sustained less significant damage​

* DDR Corp - ‍it remains unclear when re-openings will occur due to a variety of uncertainties including availability of power and other utilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.