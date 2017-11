BRIEF-DDR Q3 loss $0.02 per diluted share​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - DDR Corp:

* DDR reports third quarter 2017 operating results

* DDR Corp - ‍ q3 net loss attributable to common shareholders was $7.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share​

* DDR Corp qtrly ‍ operating FFO per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DDR -withdrawing 2017 Puerto Rico same store net operating income guidance on uncertainties around timing of business interruption insurance payments​

* DDR - revised expected annual growth in same store net operating income range to down 0.5 pct to up 0.5 pct for continental U.S. portfolio​