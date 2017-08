June 9 (Reuters) - De La Rue Plc:

* To acquire authentication business of DuPont electronics & communications for a cash consideration of $25m

* Transaction is expected to complete by end of this calendar year, subject to specific closing conditions

* Anticipated to be earnings accretive in first year post completion