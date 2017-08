BRIEF-De Longhi board approves issue of long-term notes replacing and extending "USPP" notes

June 9 (Reuters) - DE LONGHI SPA:

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE ISSUE OF LONG-TERM NOTES AIMED AT REPLACING AND EXTENDING THE CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING NOTES (“USPP”)

* THE NEW ISSUE FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT EXPECTED IN EURO 150 MILLION IS TO BE PLACED TO A LIMITED NUMBER OF US INVESTORS

* THE NOTES ARE PART OF AN ISSUANCE PROGRAM FOR A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF EURO 300 MILLION, FOR POSSIBLE FUTURE NEEDS

* THE COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE IS SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS AND IS EXPECTED WITHIN THE END OF THE MONTH OF JUNE, 2017 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)