BRIEF-DEA awards Transocean a $68 mln contract in Norwegian Sea

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dea Deutsche Erdoel Ag:

* DEA says Transocean Norway Operations as, with the drilling rig Transocean Arctic, is awarded the contract to drill production wells at the Dvalin field in the Norwegian Sea

* Dea says drilling of the four production wells will start mid-2019, and the operation is planned to last 340 days

* Dea says the contract value is $68 million, the agreement also opens up for using the rig for additional wells

* DEA says drilling the production wells will be an important step towards production start of the Dvalin field in autumn 2020

* The Dvalin field is the first operated field development project for DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG in Norway Source text: here

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)