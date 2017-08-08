FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Dean Foods posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Dean Foods posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co

* Dean Foods announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.95

* Dean Foods Co - total volume across all products was 615 million gallons for Q2 of 2017, a 2.7 pct decline

* Qtrly net sales $ 1.93 billion versus $1.85 billion

* Dean Foods Co - on track to deliver our cost productivity estimate of $80 million to $100 million for full year

* Dean Foods Co - targeting an incremental annual cost reduction between $40 million to $50 million across general and administrative functions

* Dean Foods Co - expect to complete cost reduction process by end of this year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.