FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dean Foods reports Q3 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Dean Foods reports Q3 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co

* Dean Foods announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90

* Dean foods co - ‍enterprise-wide cost productivity program will deliver incremental cost savings in 2018​

* Dean foods co - ‍narrows full-year 2017 adjusted earnings expectation to $0.80 to $0.90 per diluted share​

* Dean foods co - qtrly net sales $1.94 billion versus $1.96 billion

* Dean foods co - ‍updating fy free cash flow estimates to $10 million-$20 million; reducing fy capital expenditure estimates to $105 million-$115 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dean foods co - ‍total volume across all products was 608 million gallons for q3 of 2017, a 6.6% decline​

* Q3 revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.