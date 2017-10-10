FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dear Life says exercise of options
October 10, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Dear Life says exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dear Life Co Ltd

* Says 4,431 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 443,100 shares of its stock, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10

* Says 665 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 66,500 shares of its stock on Oct. 3, at the price of 425.1 yen per share

* Says 2,759 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 275,900 shares of its stock on Oct. 6, at the price of 410.0 yen per share

* Says 1,007 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 100,700 shares of its stock on Oct. 10, at the price of 410.8 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ouCW9z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

