BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals Says HY Revenue Up 11 Pct

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* SAYS REPORTED GROUP REVENUE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 INCREASED BY 11.2% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE

* SAYS EUROPEAN PHARMACEUTICALS REVENUE GROWTH WAS 5.8% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS - NORTH AMERICAN PHARMACEUTICALS REVENUE GROWTH WAS 20.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍HY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF 22.3% AT CER (22.6% AT AER) WITH OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION OF 220 BPS TO 24.6%​

* ‍HY UNDERLYING DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 19.8% TO 37.58 PENCE​

* HY ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION INCREASED BY 17.6% AT CER TO £44.3 MILLION​

* ‍DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 7.33 PENCE PER SHARE​

‍CURRENT TRADING CONTINUES IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS​