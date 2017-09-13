FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deckers Brands confirms receipt of director nominations from Marcato Capital Management
September 13, 2017 / 8:14 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Deckers Brands confirms receipt of director nominations from Marcato Capital Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp

* Deckers Brands confirms receipt of director nominations from Marcato Capital Management

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - ‍Board will review Marcato’s candidates to assess their ability to “add value on board”​

* Deckers Outdoor - ‍Members of board, senior management have held discussions with marcato during past 8 months and those discussions remain ongoing​

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - ‍Continue to move forward with its $100 million operating profit improvement plan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

