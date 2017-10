Aug 11 (Reuters) - Deep Industries Ltd

* Says ONGC, Rajahmundry asset, communicated decision to terminate two contracts for hiring gas dehydration system

* Says ONGC, Rajahmundry asset communicated decision of further action of suspension of future business dealings

* Says decisions challenged by co in high court, which passed order suspending action by ONGC