June 12 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* May 2017 retail sales for 2WD tractors in U.S. & Canada agriculture down single digit percent

* Says may 2017 selected turf & utility equipment‍​ retail sales in U.S. and Canada down single digit percent Source text: (bit.ly/2slJe4Y) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)