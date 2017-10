Oct 20 (Reuters) - DEFAMA DEUTSCHE FACHMARKT AG:

* BUYS SPECIALIST MARKET CENTER IN HESSE‍​

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO € 1.85 MILLION

* 2,400 SQUARE METERS OF RENTED AREA; NET RENT AT SOME 200,000 €​

* ANNUALIZED NET RENTAL OF DEFAMA RISES TO OVER € 6.3 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2yD1gA3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)