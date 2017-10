Aug 10 (Reuters) - Degem Bhd :

* Unit Jewelmart International Sdn. Enters share sale agreement with Low Yow Wai and Goh Wei Chee

* Deal to dispose seven million ordinary shares of hk$1.00 each in Bestline International Corp for HK$6.2 million Source text : (bit.ly/2wKSNZy) Further company coverage: