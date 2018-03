BRIEF-Deinove Collaborates With Naicons On Antibiotics Project

March 8 (Reuters) - DEINOVE SA:

* COLLABORATES WITH NAICONS TO DISCOVER NEW ANTIBIOTICS IN THE FRAME OF THE AGIR PROJECT‍​

* AS 1ST STEP, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO 400 STRAINS CAREFULLY SELECTED FOR THEIR POTENTIAL

* WILL USE ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM TO DETECT AND CHARACTERIZE ANTIBIOTIC ACTIVITIES OF THESE STRAINS

* IN CASE OF DISCOVERY OF STRAIN OF INTEREST, CO MAY ACQUIRE IT EITHER VIA COMMERCIAL LICENSE OR IN FULL OWNERSHIP

* POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF A STRAIN WOULD BE TO INITIATE DEVELOPMENT OF DRUG CANDIDATES