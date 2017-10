BRIEF-Deinove H1 operating loss widens to 4.8 million euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - DEINOVE SA:

* HALF-YEAR NET LOSS OF DEINOVE GROUP (COMPOSED OF DEINOVE AND DEINOBIOTICS) STANDS AT -EUR 3.3M

* CASH POSITION: +EUR 6.6M AT JUNE 30, 2017 COMPARED TO +EUR 9.3M AT DECEMBER 31, 2016.

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES EUR 140,000 VERSUS EUR 208,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 4.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CAROTENOIDS PROGRAM ENTERS PHASE 2 OF INDUSTRIALIZATION PROCESS

* DEINOVE ASSISTED BY PROCESSIUM TO DEFINE AND IMPLEMENT INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION PROCESS WITH VIEW TO MARKET FIRST BATCHES IN 2018

* COLOR2B PROJECT: ON BASIS OF EFFICACY TESTS, ONE OR TWO STRAINS MAY BE SELECTED IN EARLY 2018 FOR INDUSTRIALIZATION STEP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)