BRIEF-Deinove says ‍AGIR project granted EUR 14.6 million by bpifrance's 'Investments for Future' program

Sept 13 (Reuters) - DEINOVE SA:

* ‍AGIR PROJECT CARRIED OUT BY DEINOVE GROUP IS GRANTED EUR 14.6 MILLION BY ‘INVESTMENTS FOR FUTURE’ PROGRAM (IFP) OPERATED BY BPIFRANCE TO DEVELOP NEW ANTIBIOTICS​

* ‍‘INVESTMENTS FOR FUTURE’ PROGRAM SUPPORTS AGIR PROJECT BY FINANCING EUR 14.6 MILLION OVER FIVE YEARS​

* ‍AGIR PROJECT WILL BE FINANCED TO A LEVEL OF EUR 14.6 MILLION, FOR A TOTAL BUDGET ESTIMATED AT EUR 25 MILLION​

* ‍DEINOVE GROUP WILL RECEIVE EUR 10.4 MILLION WHILE CHARLES VIOLLETTE INSTITUTE WILL RECEIVE EUR 4.2 MILLION​