Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dekeloil Public Ltd:

* IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SECOND TRANCHE OF EUR 4.34 MILLION FROM ITS EUR 15.2 MILLION LONG TERM SYNDICATED LOAN FACILITY WITH SOGEBOURSE CI

* PROCEEDS OF SECOND TRANCHE WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE COMPANY‘S REMAINING SHORT TERM DEBT

* ALSO PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO POTENTIALLY FUND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN CÔTE D‘IVOIRE THAT ARE CURRENTLY UNDER CONSIDERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)