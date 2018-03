March 8 (Reuters) - Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc :

* DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66 TO $0.76

* SEES FY 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (BEFORE TENANT ALLOWANCES) OF $55 MILLION TO $60 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 0% TO 2%