Dec 5 (Reuters) - Del Monte Pacific Ltd:

* ‍Q2 NET LOSS US$2.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF US$20.0 MILLION ​

* EXPECTED TO BE PROFITABLE FOR FY2018 ON A RECURRING BASIS​

* Q2 TURNOVER $624.7 MILLION VERSUS $636 MILLION