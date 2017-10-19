FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants reports Q3 earnings $0.13/shr
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants reports Q3 earnings $0.13/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Del Taco Restaurants Inc

* Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Announces fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $111 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc sees FY 2017 ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 4.0% to 4.5%​

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc now sees FY 2017 ‍total revenue between $472 million and $475 million versus previous expected range of $470 million and $476 million​

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc says reaffirms FY 2017 ‍net capital expenditures totaling approximately $43.0 million to $46.0 million​

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc - sees fy 2017 ‍diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.52 to $0.54 versus previous expected range of $0.52 and $0.55​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $472.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
