Feb 28 (Reuters) - Delarka Holding Ab (Publ):

* H2 RENTAL INCOME SEK 50.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 49.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF SEK 8 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* H2 INCOME FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 27.2 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)