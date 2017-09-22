FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delcath Systems CEO issues letter to stockholders providing business update
#Regulatory News
September 22, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Delcath Systems CEO issues letter to stockholders providing business update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Delcath Systems Inc

* Delcath Systems - CEO issued letter to stockholders providing business update, “rationale for company’s recent actions to preserve access to capital​”

* Delcath - ‍as a result of shareholder non-approval of proposed reverse stock split, co could not regain compliance with continued listing on Nasdaq

* Delcath Systems - ‍since stock split proposal did not achieve required shareholder support, underlying issue of authorized share limit remains​

* Delcath Systems Inc - ‍concluded an agreement with 2016 convertible note holders that will resolve authorized shares limit issue​

* Delcath Systems - ‍ agreement with 2016 convertible note holders provides for issuance of Series C preferred shares in exchange for $0.5 mln in cash​

* Delcath - ‍unless co makes authorized shares available, access capital, it does not have ability to fund business, continue operations beyond next few months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

