BRIEF-Delfi subscribes for additional 3 mln new ordinary shares in JV Delfi Yuraku for $3 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 2, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Delfi subscribes for additional 3 mln new ordinary shares in JV Delfi Yuraku for $3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Delfi Ltd:

* Subscribed for additional 3 million new ordinary shares in Delfi Yuraku, its jv co, for US$3 million

* Subscription not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of co for FY ending 31 Dec. 2017

* JV partner Yuraku Confectionery has similarly subscribed for an additional 2 million new ordinary shares in Delfi Yuraku for $2 million

* After subscription, co holds 60 percent of Delfi Yuraku, Yuraku Confectionery holds remaining 40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

