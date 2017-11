Nov 20 (Reuters) - Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corp:

* Government ‍invited bids for EPC contractor for convention and exhibition complex project worth 260 billion rupees ​ Source text: [The Government of India has invited bids for selection of EPC Contractor for detail design, engineering and construction of the Rs 26,000 crore India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Dwarka, New Delhi.]