BRIEF-Delivery Hero FY Revenues Up 60 Pct At 544.2 Million Euros

Feb 7 (Reuters) - DELIVERY HERO AG:

* DELIVERY HERO OUTPERFORMS 2017 REVENUE GUIDANCE WITH GROWTH OF 60% FOR THE FULL YEAR

* REVENUES INCREASED BY 51% IN Q4, 61% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, TO EUR 159.8 MILLION

* TOTAL ORDERS INCREASED BY 46% IN Q4 TO 85.4 MILLION, AND BY 48% IN FULL YEAR TO 291.5 MILLION

* ‍REVENUES INCREASED BY 60% FOR FULL YEAR, 65% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, TO EUR 544.2 MILLION​

‍REMAIN CONFIDENT FOR OUTLOOK IN 2018​